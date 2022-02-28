Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Feb. 28: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

You can expect a nice week of weather.

The warm-up continues temperatures today in the 50s and then 60s for the rest of the work week under sunny skies.

Our next real chance of rain does not enter the picture until the weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat.

The war in Ukraine is hitting close to home for two Northwest Arkansas families and they wish they could do more to help their loved ones in Ukraine as Russia continues to invade.

Restaurant responds to CDC guideline changes.

World War II veteran celebrates milestone birthday.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Body found on side of road sent to crime lab for autopsy
Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.
Trumann boy hospitalized after COVID complications
The 100-year-old Troy Rimmer about to blow out the candles on his birthday cake.
World War II veteran celebrates milestone birthday
A flag sign in support of Ukraine has been placed at the Highway 67 intersection in Corning.
Residents show support of Ukraine with sign

Latest News

4-year-old from Trumann battle Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome
4-year-old from Trumann battle Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome
Russian citizen speaks against invasion
Russian citizen speaks against invasion
Emma Stull won Tournament MVP
A-State Bowling Finishes 5-7 in Big Red Invite in Nebraska
Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.
Trumann boy hospitalized after COVID complications