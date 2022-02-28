Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Largest airplane in the world destroyed by Russian attack

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies show significant damage to part of the hangar in which...
Satellite images from Maxar Technologies show significant damage to part of the hangar in which the AN-225 is stored.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s largest aircraft, the Antonov AN-225 Mriya, was destroyed by a Russian attack on an airport near Kyiv, according to the Ukraine government official Twitter account.

Mriya, which translates to “dream,” had been sitting in its hangar at a Ukrainian air base in Hostomel, Ukraine. The air base at Hostomel had been the site of intense clashes on Thursday, when the Russian military took control of the air base.

Satellite images from Maxar Technologies show significant damage to part of the hangar in which the AN-225 is stored.

NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System detected multiple fires at the airport, including at the hangar where the plane is kept. The fire at the hangar was detected at 11:13 a.m. on Sunday, according to the NASA data.

It is not clear if these fires at the airport are the result of actual fires or explosions from military strikes.

NASA obtained the fire data from a number of NOAA and NASA satellites.

Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs Dmytro Kuleba noted that Mryia in Ukrainian means “dream.”

“Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya,’” he said. “But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free, and democratic European state.”

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is bracing for the worst as the Russian invasion continues. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Body found on side of road sent to crime lab for autopsy
Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.
Trumann boy hospitalized after COVID complications
A flag sign in support of Ukraine has been placed at the Highway 67 intersection in Corning.
Residents show support of Ukraine with sign
The 100-year-old Troy Rimmer about to blow out the candles on his birthday cake.
World War II veteran celebrates milestone birthday

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
GRAPHIC: Indiana high school teacher caught striking student on camera
Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 368,000 people, mostly women and...
520,000+ refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia waged war
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
It’s MLB’s deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump appeals ruling forcing him to testify in NY probe