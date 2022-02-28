Lauryn Pendleton named SBC Freshman of the Year, Trinitee Jackson on All-SBC Team

After making a splash in her first season of college basketball, Arkansas State women’s basketball guard Lauryn Pendleton was named Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year, while junior forward Trinitee Jackson was tabbed Third Team All-Sun Belt, the league office announced Monday.

Pendleton becomes the first A-State player to receive the honor since Julie Hagood in 1997 and is the first freshman to score 300 or more points in a season since Jireh Washington in 2018-19. The Little Rock, Ark., native leads all true freshmen in the Sun Belt in scoring (11.2) and is among the top free-throw shooters in the league, shooting at an 84.1-percent clip. She also grabs 4.6 rebounds per contest and hands out just under two assists per game.

In league play, Pendleton upped that output to 12.4 points per game and 4.0 boards, starting in 11 of 14 conference games. Overall, she appeared in all 27 games, drawing 24 starts.

After opening the season with three straight games of 10-plus points, Pendleton continued to progress as a player and began playing like a seasoned veteran down the stretch for A-State, scoring in double figures in eight of her last nine games. The rookie dropped a career-best 25 points in Saturday’s 82-75 victory at UT Arlington to conclude the regular season and has recorded 16 games of 10 points or more, including a pair of outings with 20 or more.

Jackson continued her evolution into one of the top post threats in the conference this season, averaging career bests in points (11.8), rebounding (8.6) and minutes (21.1). The Dallas, Texas, native is also shooting at career-best marks of 51.4 percent from the field and 62.0 percent from the foul line. Jackson owns eight double-doubles this season, including an 18-point, 21-rebound effort against Texas State on Jan. 29. That performance made her the only Division I player to score 18 or more points and grab 20 or more rebounds in 30 minutes or less this season.

Arkansas State (12-15, 5-9 SBC), which earned the No. 8 seed in the upcoming Sun Belt Conference Tournament, begins postseason action at 11:30 a.m. CT Wednesday, facing ninth-seeded Coastal Carolina (14-10, 4-9) in Pensacola, Fla. The game inside the Pensacola Bay Center will appear on ESPN+, and the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket 970 AM.

