Megan Thee Stallion, Shaggy added to Beale Street Music Festival 2022 lineup

Beale Street Music Festival 2022
Beale Street Music Festival 2022(Memphis in May)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Megan Thee Stallion and Shaggy are the latest headlining artists to be added to the Beale Street Music Festival 2022 lineup.

Organizers released the biggest lineup yet on Feb. 16 with more artists announced leading up to the big weekend.

BSMF says Jamaican reggae fusion artists Third World, Memphis rapper Duke Deuce and local rockstars Tora Tora were also added to the lineup.

All the “Hotties” can expect to welcome Meg to the Bluff City stage on Saturday, April 30.

The festival will be held at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park on April 29-May 1.

Tickets are available at memphisinmay.org/BSMFtickets.

