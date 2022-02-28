Energy Alert
Memorial Wednesday for West Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty

West Memphis firefighter Jason Lang
West Memphis firefighter Jason Lang(West Memphis Fire Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A memorial service is Wednesday for a West Memphis firefighter who died over the weekend.

Firefighter Jason Lang was killed Saturday when he stopped to help with a crash on I-40 in St. Francis County and was hit by a passing semi.

A memorial service is planned for Wednesday at First Baptist Church in West Memphis, 200 N. Missouri St. The viewing and sanctuary seating begin at 11 a.m. with the memorial service set for noon.

A processional and “Sea of Red” begin between 1:20 and 1:30 p.m. on North Missouri Street heading eastbound on Broadway Street to I-55. The processional will cross the Mississippi River, then to the airport via I-55, I-240 and Airways Boulevard before ending at Memphis Fire Station #33 on Winchester Boulevard around 2:30 p.m.

For any agency interested in providing a vehicle for the “Sea of Red,” vehicles will stage no earlier than 11 a.m. on West Oliver Avenue west of North Rhodes Street and may follow the last West Memphis Fire Department vehicle on the route. All vehicles with the exception of one West Memphis Fire Department engine and staff vehicles will exit the processional at the on-ramp onto I-55 at East Broadway Street.

