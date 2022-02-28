Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness week begins on March 7

(KFVS) - March 7 to 11 is Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

A statement from the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency lists specific designations for each of the days of the week.

Monday, March 7 – Receive Weather Information Day

Tuesday, March 8 – Tornado Safety Day

Wednesday, March 9 – Lightning Safety Day

Thursday, March 10 – Hail/Wind Safety Day

Friday, March 11 – Flood Safety Day

A statewide tornado drill is planned for Tuesday, March 8 at 10 a.m., though some communities may choose another day for the drill.

“Although many Missourians associate severe weather with the spring and summer months, there is no tornado season,” State Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Remillard said. “Dangerous and sometimes deadly tornadoes, thunderstorms and flooding can happen year-round. That’s why it’s incredibly important to have an emergency plan in place and talk to your family about when to take action before severe weather strikes your area.”

The National Weather Service, State Emergency Management Agency and local emergency managers encourage residents of Missouri to learn more about tornados and other severe weather during the week.

