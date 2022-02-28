Energy Alert
Prosecuting attorney clears officer in deadly shooting

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District ruled preliminarily that a Jonesboro police officer was justified in shooting an armed man on Feb. 9.

Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman, in a letter to Special Agent Caleb Landreth of Arkansas State Police Company F, said Corey Obregon “knew that [Jayden] Prunty was armed and capable and willing to use his gun against Obregon.”

GRAPHIC: Jonesboro police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting

Chrestman said, “Given my understanding of the facts thus far, this officer’s use of force, in my opinion was justified.”

Prunty was shot in the head after 10:30 p.m. on Spruce Street. Obregon was also shot in the leg.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott told Region 8 News Obregon would return to duty on March 1.

