Prosecuting attorney clears officer in deadly shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District ruled preliminarily that a Jonesboro police officer was justified in shooting an armed man on Feb. 9.
Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman, in a letter to Special Agent Caleb Landreth of Arkansas State Police Company F, said Corey Obregon “knew that [Jayden] Prunty was armed and capable and willing to use his gun against Obregon.”
Chrestman said, “Given my understanding of the facts thus far, this officer’s use of force, in my opinion was justified.”
Prunty was shot in the head after 10:30 p.m. on Spruce Street. Obregon was also shot in the leg.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott told Region 8 News Obregon would return to duty on March 1.
