Nice Start to March

Quiet week expected and we deserve it after severe and winter weather last week. A lot of sunshine over the next several days as highs get into the 60s and 70s each day. Morning temperatures eventually go above freezing. Clouds increase Friday into the weekend as rain chances rise. The pattern may stay active until early next week. 70s become more likely through the weekend. Not only will we have to watch for heavy rain but the chance of a few strong to severe storms. Enjoy the week!

