Nice Start to March

March 1st, 2022
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (3/1)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST
Quiet week expected and we deserve it after severe and winter weather last week. A lot of sunshine over the next several days as highs get into the 60s and 70s each day. Morning temperatures eventually go above freezing. Clouds increase Friday into the weekend as rain chances rise. The pattern may stay active until early next week. 70s become more likely through the weekend. Not only will we have to watch for heavy rain but the chance of a few strong to severe storms. Enjoy the week!

Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (3/1)
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (2/28)
Zach's Monday morning forecast
