Springfield mowing company shares lawn care tips to prepare for spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The weather is heating up this week. With spring right around the corner, many people have their lawns at the top of their minds.

Shawn Jones, the owner of 417 Mowing, has been working on lawns since the 1990′s. He said there are several things you can do now to help your grass grow for the future.

“It’s pretty important to go ahead and get your grass seed down right now,” said Jones. “If you can get it done within the next two weeks, it’s going to give you the longest growing period between now and the heat of the summer.”

Jones does not recommend using grass seeds and a weed killer, like crabgrass preventer, at the same time. When mixed, they will cancel each other out and your lawn will not transform.

Jones said you can even buy a cheaper option for grass seed.

“One thing that a lot of people don’t look at is lime. It’s a very cheap product, but it takes quite a bit of it to put down to change your pH,” said Jones.

Jones said it takes about 100 pounds of grass seed per 1000 square feet. At the very least, Jones said he has a simple option that can help.

“Have a sharp blade and raise your cutting height,” said Jones. “Most people try to cut it short. What that does is it cuts off where the grass is making food for itself. So it’ll be in a state of decline and you end up getting more weeds. The weeds grow faster. You still have to mow it every week.”

Jones said is the time to seed.

“If you wait until April or May, it’s going to look green,” said Jones. “But once the heat hits, unless you’re irrigating daily, it’s just not going to make it.”

