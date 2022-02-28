Still I Rise: An unbroken ‘circle’ of friends integrated Arkansas State University

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The conversation of shared schools between Blacks and Whites was even more controversial after the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka Supreme Court case. Years following that case, many students integrated schools around the nation.

It wasn’t until the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and 1965, the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, and the threat of schools losing federal funding that Black educators would be allowed to teach in the same school buildings.

Dr. C. Calvin Smith became the first black faculty member to walk the campus of Arkansas State University in 1970. A few years later, the university hired three other Black men: Dr. Wilbert Gaines, Dr. Herman Strickland, and Dr. Mossie Richmond.

Gaines remembers the day he received the call from the dean of the College of Education. At the time, he was teaching and coaching in the Marion School District.

Gaines had just recently signed a new contract with the district and if A-State would keep the position open for him, he would be there the following year.

“True to his word, they kept a position open and I received a call from him. I had told him some of the things that I had observed in Jonesboro when I was in graduate school,” Gaines said. “I did not want to live in certain areas. I wanted to live in a place where my family would be respected.”

Fair requirements especially since just years before many fought and were still fighting for equality.

Gaines said the university sent a letter confirming all of his requirements.

Nearly 50 years later, he can quote the letter: “I think we have met your requirements. You will be living at 112 West College Circle. Your wife will be teaching a MacArthur Junior High School and your children will be coming to college for free.”

He said the chairman of the College of Health, Physical Education and Sport Sciences took good care of him. Gaines described Chairman Dr. Jim Devazier as a first-class man who valued inclusion. It did not matter to Devazier that Gaines was a Black man.

“When we would go to conventions, and there would be four of us staying in a room, he would say to me, ‘this is our bed, right here,’” Gaines said. “We shared the same bed. I used to say we slept together but that didn’t go over too well. So now I say we shared the same bed.”

Gaines’ presence on campus, along with the others, arose from Black students making demands to the university president they wanted more representation on campus and, more specifically, a Black professor to teach Black history.

“What Arkansas State University did and it’s a kind of a model for all these areas right here who was seeking to become… for inclusion and diversity and what have you,” Gaines said. “They called me, Dr. Strickland, Dr. Richmond, and Dr. Smith “The Circle” because we all lived on East and West College Circle.

All four moved their families to College Circle right next to the university. While they created their own community, they were in different spaces on campus.

Gaines was in Health and Physical Education, while Smith taught in the History Department. Strickland worked in the College of Education and Richmond was in Higher Education and Administration.

“On weekends, we all came together with our frustrations and concerns and talk about how we could make ASU a better place,” Gaines said. “First of all, by showing love and compassion to students and make a difference.”

From teaching to pushing to get Black fraternities and sororities on campus, they were able to make life at the university easier for many.

Years later in 2017, graduate resident halls were named and opened in their honor. Strickland said having a building named after him meant a lot knowing all of the love and dedication that was poured into him.

“It means a lot to me because of the sacrifice that my father, who only went to the sixth grade, made to see that we had an opportunity for our education,” he said. “I think he’s up there looking down at this.”

Although the men were recognized as the first faculty members, their wives Earline Smith, Maxcine Strickland, Herschel Gaines, and Velmar Richmond also played an important role in the community.

“These four families actually were difference-makers, not just at Arkansas State but also within the Jonesboro community,” said Dr. Lonnie Williams, vice chancellor for diversity and community engagement. “Because as the men were employed here at Arkansas State, the wives were employed in Jonesboro in the school system, and they were among the first over in those areas as well.”

Trailblazers deserve all the recognition.

“We think we made a genuine contribution to Arkansas State University and The Circle,” Gaines said. “Arkansas State University gave back to us.”

Many of the photos and information provided for our story is thanks to the hard work of Richard L. Hartness, Sr., and his published book The Circle: Coping with Integrated Life at Arkansas State University, In the Community and At Home, 1970-1978. You can purchase his detailed story of The Circle, here.

May The Circle forever be unbroken.

