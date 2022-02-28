Still I Rise: Black Arkansans in leadership

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Ollie Collins was the first black police chief of the Osceola Police Department.

Prior to joining law enforcement, Collins knew he had a calling to lead and serve others in his community at a young age when he first became a lifeguard at a public swimming pool in Osceola.

“There was a public pool here called Florida Park, and I was one of the first blacks to work at that pool, and I enjoyed it,” Collins said. “It was challenging. It was an experience.”

Collins joined the Osceola Fire Department in 1986 and worked there for 12 years while simultaneously working as a juvenile officer for Mississippi County for six years.

The Osceola native transitioned into a full-time role for the county as a public defense investigator for two years.

Collins joined Osceola Police Department in 1998 where he would serve as a patrolman, a criminal investigator, a captain of the criminal investigation division.

In 2017, he was named the police chief for the city.

“I never choose any of these positions,” Collins said. “These were something that had to be by the grace of God that he wanted me to do whether I wanted to do it or not.”

The former police chief mentioned he faced a lot of challenges as a black man in law enforcement, adding he has had people call him out of his name, but it never changed his character.

“It’s a matter of earning respect more than anything and you earn it through honesty,” he said.

Collins believes the success of law enforcement officers is not from the number of arrests made but the number of lives saved.

“I’ve gotten text messages and Facebook messages where people have said, ‘If it wasn’t for you, I would probably be still using drugs, and I thank you for what you’ve done,’” Collins said.

He encourages officers to be more involved in their communities to bridge the gap.

During his tenure, Collins remained involved in the community by starting programs like “Chief for a Day” where youth from Osceola, KIPP, and Blytheville School Districts spent time with him at the office learning what police officers do.

He added there are some students like KIPP student Daryl Little who now want to become a law enforcement officer.

“You know to hear that from a child-- growing up-- a fourth-grade student—that means a lot to me,” Collins said.

Collins retired from the Osceola Police Department in October 2021 and now serves on the Osceola School District Board of Education.

