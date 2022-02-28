Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Still I Rise: Black organizations at Arkansas State University unite

The NPHC continues their legacy at Unity Park
Booker Mays, assistant director of Fraternity and Sorority Life at Arkansas State University
Booker Mays, assistant director of Fraternity and Sorority Life at Arkansas State University(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Panhellenic Council is a group of nine African American Greek-letter organizations.

Members of those organizations, known as the Divine Nine, have fought for representation on college campuses for years.

In 1998, Unity park was dedicated on the campus of Arkansas State University.

It was one of the first signs of representation of the Divine Nine on campus.

Nearly two decades later, in 2015, the park was moved to a larger space on campus.

Booker Mays, assistant director of Fraternity and Sorority Life at A-State, said this space is vital to the campus community.

“It’s very important for a space like Unity Park to be because it has so many events that go on and just that sense of a safe a space that D-9 organizations can go and fellowship and have events and come back [with] memories,” he said.

Mays said they have a lot planned for the NPHC in the future.

They are even working to get all nine organizations back on campus.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Body found on side of road sent to crime lab for autopsy
Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.
Trumann boy hospitalized after COVID complications
A flag sign in support of Ukraine has been placed at the Highway 67 intersection in Corning.
Residents show support of Ukraine with sign
The 100-year-old Troy Rimmer about to blow out the candles on his birthday cake.
World War II veteran celebrates milestone birthday

Latest News

Founder, LaGanzie Kale says in the beginning there were a lot of nay-sayers.
Still I Rise: First and only black-owned radio station makes strides in Jonesboro
While all four moved their families and became their own community on College Street; they each...
Still I Rise: An unbroken ‘circle’ of friends integrated Arkansas State University
One of the first schools to integrate in Arkansas was in the northeast part of the state.
Still I Rise: Integrating education in Northeast Arkansas
Ollie Collins broke barriers in one Mississippi County town.
Still I Rise: Black Arkansans in leadership
The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock teaches Black history in central Arkansas...
Still I Rise: How Black History is being taught in Arkansas