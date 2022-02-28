Still I Rise: Black organizations at Arkansas State University unite

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Panhellenic Council is a group of nine African American Greek-letter organizations.

Members of those organizations, known as the Divine Nine, have fought for representation on college campuses for years.

In 1998, Unity park was dedicated on the campus of Arkansas State University.

It was one of the first signs of representation of the Divine Nine on campus.

Nearly two decades later, in 2015, the park was moved to a larger space on campus.

Booker Mays, assistant director of Fraternity and Sorority Life at A-State, said this space is vital to the campus community.

“It’s very important for a space like Unity Park to be because it has so many events that go on and just that sense of a safe a space that D-9 organizations can go and fellowship and have events and come back [with] memories,” he said.

Mays said they have a lot planned for the NPHC in the future.

They are even working to get all nine organizations back on campus.

