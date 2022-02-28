Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Still I Rise: Celebrating Black Perseverance in Arkansas

By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Every February, people across the nation and the world celebrate Black History Month.

A month to remember the struggle of African Americans and the triumphs.

So, Region 8 News wanted to highlight Black history in our region and state.

Watch our special, Still I Rise: Celebrating Black Perseverance in Arkansas in the video above.

You can also read more in-depth reporting among the following stories:

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Body found on side of road sent to crime lab for autopsy
Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.
Trumann boy hospitalized after COVID complications
A flag sign in support of Ukraine has been placed at the Highway 67 intersection in Corning.
Residents show support of Ukraine with sign
The 100-year-old Troy Rimmer about to blow out the candles on his birthday cake.
World War II veteran celebrates milestone birthday

Latest News

Still I Rise: Part Three
Still I Rise: Part Two
Still I Rise: Part One
Founder, LaGanzie Kale says in the beginning there were a lot of nay-sayers.
Still I Rise: First and only black-owned radio station makes strides in Jonesboro