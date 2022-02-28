Energy Alert
Still I Rise: Community center holds the key to history

A look inside the Craighead County African American Cultural Center
Craighead County African American Cultural Center
Craighead County African American Cultural Center(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - History surrounds us.

It’s made every day, actually.

A community center here in Jonesboro set aside space to showcase the history made by African Americans in the community.

“The majority, 99% of Blacks, lived from Matthews over to Hope Street. Then, from where the Wellness Center is up to where St. Bernards is,” said Roger McKinney, director of the Craighead County African American Cultural Center.

The center is tucked inside the E. Boone Watson Community Center, located on Logan Avenue between East Washington and East Matthews Avenues.

Here, the past meets the present and future.

The spot the center sits on now was once the heart of the Black community in Jonesboro.

“Where the basketball courts are out there, today it is a swimming pool and that was a black swimming pool,” McKinney said.

McKinney worked with the center for years, gathering hundreds of pieces of history.

“Everything in here was donated by citizens in the community,” he said.

There are so many items, he sometimes has to switch out displays.

“Curling irons, manual clippers, this is a 1908 electric toaster,” he said, pointing to an antiquated appliance. The center is full of photos, books, and records.

“You know a lot of people ask why is it [high school diploma] so big,” he said. “Well, back in those days, it was a big thing for African-Americans to graduate from high school because most times they had to quit school and go to work and help support the family. Getting a high school diploma then was like getting a college degree today.”

All of those items document the stories behind the Black community in Craighead County.

“This was a way of life back then. They didn’t have any other option,” McKinney said. “So, when I see this I think about where we are today and the steps that it took to get to this point.”

After all the history is documented, it’s time for future generations to make more.

The center was created by Rights in Education for Students and Parents or RESP, a group that advocated for more Black educators in the school system.

Through their work, Black teachers, counselors, and principals are present in the current school districts.

