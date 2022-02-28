Still I Rise: Integrating education in Northeast Arkansas

Energy Alert
One of the first schools to integrate in Arkansas was in the northeast part of the state.
One of the first schools to integrate in Arkansas was in the northeast part of the state.(KAIT)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools in Arkansas slowly began integrating after the United States Supreme Court ruled segregation in schools unconstitutional in the Brown v. Board of Education case in 1954.

The Hoxie School Board initiated the integration process in 1955, making it the third school district in Arkansas to be integrated.

Ethel Thompkins is one of the first African Americans to attend a fully integrated Hoxie School District.

Thompkins said very few people are aware of Hoxie’s integration because it did not receive a lot of attention.

“We got buried under all the publicity that Little Rock had,” Thompkins said.

Thompkins added the integration of Hoxie Schools was met with pushback, but it was mainly in the court system.

The White Citizens’ Council was formed to stop the integration.

While the group primarily “used their anger against the school board”, some people used intimidation tactics to run black families out of the school district.

“One of the families received a picture of Emmitt Till notating that this could be your child,” Thompkins said.

Thompkins mentioned black students were welcomed by teachers and administration in the school district.

“There was no place within Hoxie Schools that I couldn’t go – lunchroom, bathroom, out on the playground, any place that a student could go, I had access to go to those places,” she said.

However, she added some black students dealt with harassment from white students, saying some “had problems with being ignored or spit on.”

“The one thing Dad taught me was that when you walk into a room, you walk in with your head up, your chest out, and you own that room,” she said.

Thompkins added she was friends with her white classmates, noting they were already friends after the integration.

It wasn’t until later in life that she realized what she went through in school.

Thompkins has been working to keep the story of Hoxie’s integration alive for decades by going from school to school and telling her story.

She and a group of peers have been working to start the Hoxie Civil Rights Museum for over a decade with plans to renovate the old Masonic Fraternity Lodge building.

“We’re trying to raise funds to renovate it inside and out so that we can start putting in items from that time period,” Thompkins said.

Items include “a water bucket and a dipper that the Black kids used in the Black school” along with a desk from the 1950s.

Thompkins hopes to see the museum done while she is still alive.

