Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Trumann boy hospitalized after COVID complications

Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.
Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In early February, Courtney McWayne noticed that her energic four-year-old soon was fatigued all the time and would only get up to eat. That was when she knew something was wrong.

Her son, Mackie, said he did not feel right and started contracting fevers and had a rash on his face. When Courtney took him to a local urgent care, they said there was really nothing wrong.

“After the doctor prescribed some over-the-counter medicine, he still just was not feeling better,” said McWayne. “We just waited and waited, and nothing happened.”

Days after Mackie’s fever would not break, Courtney decided to take him to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

“In the emergency room, the doctors were saying that his heart was only functioning at around 50 percent,” said McWayne. “They said his lungs were filled with fluid and I was scared because I did not know what was wrong.”

Doctors then asked if Mackie had been exposed to COVID recently. They ran tests and found out that he had antibodies, showing that he had the virus weeks earlier.

That made it pretty clear to doctors that he was suffering from Multisystem inflammatory Syndrome in children, a rare result of a child having COVID.

“I knew kids could get sick from it,” said McWayne. “I didn’t know a month later I needed to be concerned we had COVID a month ago.”

Fortunately, the disease was found early, and Mackie was treated with different steroids and anti-inflammatory drugs. For him, the worst part was all the tests.

“I hated all the poking,” said Mackie. “There were so many people poking things in me, and it really hurt.”

After 10 straight days in the hospital, Mackie was allowed to go home. Since then, he has had more energy and seems to be himself again.

Courtney said it’s important to know what could happen because she did not. She says look out for a fever last more than three or four days, feeling unusually weak or dizzy, red eyes, rashes, and showing signs of fatigue or confusion.

“I just think it’s really important that other parents know what to look for because I didn’t know,” said McWayne.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Body found on side of road sent to crime lab for autopsy
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
The West Memphis Fire Department was in mourning Saturday after hearing word that Firefighter...
West Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty
Winter Olympics 2022
Jonesboro native brings talent to Beijing

Latest News

The guidance does not apply to federal guidelines for public transportation, which will be...
CDC eases guidelines for mask recommendations
Over 100 farmers gathered for the training session.
Farming medical training event draws larger crowd than anticipated
Springfield Public Schools is hosting an informational meeting Thursday night on the Magnet...
Schools across Missouri will receive $2 billion in federal COVID-19 spending
Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s weekly briefing began Friday with him pledging his support for Ukraine...
WATCH: Russian invasion, COVID numbers focus of governor’s weekly briefing