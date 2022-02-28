Energy Alert
“We never wanted this to happen.” Russian citizen speaks against invasion into Ukraine

By Katie Woodall
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the Russian invasion into Ukraine continues, Russian citizens speak out against President Vladimir Putin.

Corinne lives in Moscow, one of many Russian cities with anti-war protests.

“A lot of people are trying to make single protests or group protests, but like has always happened, it gets repressed by police because our government doesn’t exactly like people having their own opinions,” said Corinne. “They get police brutality, they get jailed, and it’s pretty serious.”

Corinne said the Russian people never wanted the invasion to happen.

“I can say, for sure, nobody wanted this war. We don’t make decisions for our dictator. He’s been reelecting himself for all these years. A big part of the older generations support him and his decisions, but most of us want him gone. Because Russians and Ukrainians have always been closely related, I love Ukraine,” said Corinne.

While she asks that Ukrainians hold on, Corinne said it’s all up to the politicians.

“We pretty much live in fear right now,” said Corinne. “Putin is a bad president. We’re not fine, we haven’t been fine for the past 20 years or so, and we want change. I wish we could do something for that change and we’re trying to, and I want the world to know the truth.”

