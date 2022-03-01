2022 State Boys Basketball Tournament Central

The Road to Hot Springs continues for NEA high school teams. The State Boys Basketball Tournament begins Tuesday in 5A and Thursday in 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A.

We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights. The AAA is providing a stream of all State Tournament games here.

5A Boys Basketball State Tournament (Sheridan)

View full bracket here

March 1st - 1st Round

8:30pm: Greene County Tech vs. Pine Bluff

March 2nd - 1st Round

2:30pm: Jonesboro vs. Hot Springs

5:30pm: Marion vs. Lakeside

8:30pm: West Memphis vs. Lake Hamilton

4A Boys Basketball State Tournament (Magnolia)

View full bracket here

Games tip off Thursday at 5:30pm, entire bracket revealed Wednesday

3A Boys Basketball State Tournament (North Arkansas College)

View full bracket here

Games tipoff Thursday at 2:30pm, entire bracket revealed Wednesday

2A Boys Basketball State Tournament (Junction City)

View full bracket here

Games tipoff Thursday at 2:30pm, entire bracket revealed Wednesday

1A Boys Basketball State Tournament (Morrilton)

View full bracket here

Games tipoff Thursday at 2:30pm, entire bracket revealed Wednesday

