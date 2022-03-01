2022 State Boys Basketball Tournament Central
The Road to Hot Springs continues for NEA high school teams. The State Boys Basketball Tournament begins Tuesday in 5A and Thursday in 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A.
We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights. The AAA is providing a stream of all State Tournament games here.
5A Boys Basketball State Tournament (Sheridan)
View full bracket here
March 1st - 1st Round
8:30pm: Greene County Tech vs. Pine Bluff
March 2nd - 1st Round
2:30pm: Jonesboro vs. Hot Springs
5:30pm: Marion vs. Lakeside
8:30pm: West Memphis vs. Lake Hamilton
4A Boys Basketball State Tournament (Magnolia)
View full bracket here
Games tip off Thursday at 5:30pm, entire bracket revealed Wednesday
3A Boys Basketball State Tournament (North Arkansas College)
View full bracket here
Games tipoff Thursday at 2:30pm, entire bracket revealed Wednesday
2A Boys Basketball State Tournament (Junction City)
View full bracket here
Games tipoff Thursday at 2:30pm, entire bracket revealed Wednesday
1A Boys Basketball State Tournament (Morrilton)
View full bracket here
Games tipoff Thursday at 2:30pm, entire bracket revealed Wednesday
