2022 State Girls Basketball Tournament Central
The Road to Hot Springs continues for NEA high school teams. The State Girls Basketball Tournament begins Tuesday in 5A and Thursday in 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A.
We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights. The AAA is providing a stream of all State Tournament games here.
5A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Sheridan)
March 1st - 1st Round
7:00pm: Paragould vs. Lake Hamilton
March 2nd - 1st Round
1:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Sheridan
4:00pm: West Memphis vs. El Dorado
7:00pm: Marion vs. Lakeside
4A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Magnolia)
Games tip off Thursday at 4pm, entire bracket revealed Wednesday
3A Girls Basketball State Tournament (North Arkansas College)
Games tipoff Thursday at 1pm, entire bracket revealed Wednesday
2A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Junction City)
Games tipoff Thursday at 1pm, entire bracket revealed Wednesday
1A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Morrilton)
Games tipoff Thursday at 1pm, entire bracket revealed Wednesday
