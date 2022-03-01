2022 State Girls Basketball Tournament Central

Energy Alert
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Road to Hot Springs continues for NEA high school teams. The State Girls Basketball Tournament begins Tuesday in 5A and Thursday in 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A.

We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights. The AAA is providing a stream of all State Tournament games here.

5A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Sheridan)

View full bracket here

March 1st - 1st Round

7:00pm: Paragould vs. Lake Hamilton

March 2nd - 1st Round

1:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Sheridan

4:00pm: West Memphis vs. El Dorado

7:00pm: Marion vs. Lakeside

4A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Magnolia)

View full bracket here

Games tip off Thursday at 4pm, entire bracket revealed Wednesday

3A Girls Basketball State Tournament (North Arkansas College)

View full bracket here

Games tipoff Thursday at 1pm, entire bracket revealed Wednesday

2A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Junction City)

View full bracket here

Games tipoff Thursday at 1pm, entire bracket revealed Wednesday

1A Girls Basketball State Tournament (Morrilton)

View full bracket here

Games tipoff Thursday at 1pm, entire bracket revealed Wednesday

