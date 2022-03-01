Arkansas State football will face 3 new Sun Belt opponents in 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sun Belt revealed their 2022 football conference schedule.

Arkansas State will play 3 of the 4 new teams that are joining the SBC in 2022. The Red Wolves open conference play September 24th at Old Dominion. They’ll host James Madison on October 8th and travel to Southern Miss on October 15th. A-State will have 8 conference matchups. Six are against West Division teams, two vs. East Division teams. You can see the complete Sun Belt slate here.

The Red Wolves will have no midweek games in 2022, all of their matchups are on Saturdays. Butch Jones’ pack will have a bye week on November 5th.

Kickoff times will be revealed at a later date.

Season tickets for the Red Wolves’ 2022 campaign are available, the renewal period (June 15 deadline) for current season ticket holders is also underway. Tickets may be purchased or renewed by calling the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/tickets.

2022 Arkansas State Football Schedule

September 3rd: vs. Grambling

September 10th: at Ohio State

September 17th: at Memphis

September 24th at Old Dominion

October 1st: vs. ULM*

October 8th: vs. James Madison*

October 15th: at Southern Miss*

October 22nd: at Louisiana*

October 29th: vs. South Alabama*

November 5th: BYE WEEK

November 12th: vs. UMass

November 19th: at Texas State*

November 26th: vs. Troy*

* - Sun Belt Conference games home games in bold

Sun Belt West Division

Arkansas State

Louisiana

ULM

Southern Miss (formerly in Conference USA)

Texas State

South Alabama

Troy (moves from Sun Belt East)

Sun Belt East Division

Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina

Georgia State

Georgia Southern

James Madison (formerly in Colonial Athletic Association - FCS)

Marshall (formerly in Conference USA)

Old Dominion (formerly in Conference USA)

