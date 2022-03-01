Energy Alert
Arrest leads to school lockdown

A Region 8 school was placed on hard lockdown Tuesday morning.
A Region 8 school was placed on hard lockdown Tuesday morning.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A visit to a parole violator’s home Tuesday morning led to a school lockdown.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, police and probation officers went to a home to pick up a parole violator.

Because the home is located next to the Brookland Junior/Senior High School, investigators placed the school on hard lockdown as a precaution.

Despite rumors to the contrary, officials said no shots were ever fired.

The suspect was taken into custody, according to a sheriff’s deputy.

The lockdown, according to a social media post by the school, was lifted at 10 a.m. without any incidents on campus.

