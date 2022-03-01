Brewery hosts ping-pong tournament for local charities

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local brewery will host a day of fun, games, food, and drinks, all for a good cause.

Native Brew Works in Jonesboro is hosting a ping-pong tournament for charity on March 6 to support eight local charities.

“It’s not just a place for beer and food, we want people to come together,” Ellen Hundley, co-owner of Native Brew Works said. “Even better that we can bring awareness to local nonprofits and give them some money because they can’t do the good things they do without money.”

The tournament will feature 16 participants with prizes for the top three contestants. The winner will receive a $50 gift card, a t-shirt, and a Native drinking glass. Second place gets a $30 gift card and a t-shirt, and third place gets a $15 gift card.

All entry fees will go to the charity of the winner’s choice.

The brewery has partnered with eight local nonprofits for the event. Those charities are:

Though registration is closed, patrons can still participate in the fundraiser. For every order placed during the week of the event, customers will receive a token. That token can then be placed in a jar that corresponds to one of the eight charities. At the end of the event, one dollar will go to each charity for every token they receive.

Hundley said she hopes to host more events like this one in the future.

“(Sixteen participants) is about all we could do in one day, so we hope this grows into more tournaments throughout the year or even a ping-pong league. We would love to see that,” she said.

The brewery’s ping-pong table is a top attraction, according to Hundley. Its popularity – with some patrons coming just to play instead of eating or drinking – helped hatch the idea for the tournament.

The tournament is set to start at 11 a.m. Sunday at Native Brew Works. The brewery is located at 515 South Gee Street in Jonesboro. For more information, you can visit their website here.

