Class Act: Teacher builds ‘chemistry’ to connect with students

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - In this month’s Class Act, we head back to Paragould High School. The second time in two months, to recognize Region 8′s February Class Act.

Teaching a hard subject like chemistry comes with challenges, but you don’t have to be the brightest to know when a teacher truly cares.

Freshman Brianna Palmer says her year so far has been tough with COVID, but says her chemistry teacher, Andrea Minor, honestly is the one teacher in the school that deserves to be recognized.

“I got quarantined on the second day of school. When I came back, I got quarantined the day I came back. Then I got quarantined again,” Palmer said. “I was a lot behind and all I had to do was go to her class during lunch and an extra period and I was caught up in less than a week, because of how much she helped me catch up.

It’s a trend many students had to deal with, but Palmer says Minor helped her see it through. Minor’s determination to help is one reason why Palmer nominated her for Region 8 News’ Class Act.

Minor’s style of teaching, more specifically her way of starting class, is what draws students in.

“Like 5, 10, 15 minutes during the first couple minutes of class, we normally tell stories about our weekend or our day before. She normally laughs at us, helps us ease the stress,” said Palmer. “It’s just a lot of fun in her class.”

Minor says sometimes students just have to let out the things they are dealing with before they can focus on their schoolwork.

“If they’ve had a super stressful time, then they need time to just let that out and get it out on the table,” Minor said. “We try to make everyone laugh and then we move on with class.”

Principal Josh Shepard says the drive his staff has to make a connection with students inside and outside the classroom is what makes the school special.

“I’ve always been proud of my staff, but I love that they are getting recognized for the fact that they work hard for our kids,” Shepard said. “They don’t just teach their content and I love that because that’s what I want for our kids.”

Minor is no stranger to awards, having won school and district’s Teacher of the Year Award last year.

Minor says teaching has been more than fulfilling. She recalls the great teachers and their impact from when she was a student.

“Northeast Arkansas is where I grew up and it’s where I feel like I was brought here to reach kids,” Minor said. “We have a lot of students that go through things that adults couldn’t even imagine going through as a child and, unfortunately, we see a lot of it in Northeast Arkansas.”

While teaching the scientific study of the properties and behavior of matter is her duty, building chemistry with her students is her passion.

“If I can be here for them and let them vent and help them in any way I can, see them set a goal that’s way above what they thought it could be, and then achieve that goal, then I did something with my life,” Minor said.

Her goal for the last 12 years and the for next 12 years is to make a difference and reach students where they are.

