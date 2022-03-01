Consulting firm approved to do feasibility study for new sports complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new step has been taken in the planning stages of a new sports complex in Jonesboro.

The Jonesboro A&P Commission met Monday morning over the approval of Eastern Sports Management conducting a feasibility study for the sports complex.

The commission voted to approve the contract for the expense and payment of the study.

The company will do a study to determine the need for a sports complex in the city as well as the type of facility and where the facility needs to be located.

Officials stated that this approval does not mean that the entire building is approved, and the commission would make recommendations on site selection to the city.

It will take 12 to 14 weeks to develop the study.

There is no set date on when the sports complex will move on to the construction phase.

