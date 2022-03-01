Envirotech hoping to make Oscoela a “host city”

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Envirotech Vehicles is wanting to make Osceola a host city.

A host city is an area that would be “electric vehicle-friendly”, with new charging stations placed throughout town.

The company announced Tuesday, Feb. 21 they would occupy the old Fruit of the Loom building, which has sat vacant for decades.

EVTV Vice President Susan Emry said the company wants to help contribute to the ongoing improvements that Osceola has been making.

“We’re going to have new restaurants, grocery stores, hospitals, and schools,” Emry said.

Emry added the facility is surrounded by resources needed to assemble vehicles including steel.

“U.S. Steel in the backyard,” she said. “Denso just down the street, all of these companies that help with vehicle manufacturing and having them so close is just great for us.”

Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson said she is hoping to implement a public transportation system in town.

“We hope to partner with EVTV to acquire some electric buses for the city so that we can help with public transportation,” Mayor Wilson said.

The mayor added the city has been preparing to welcome in new businesses and industries to town by improving their infrastructure.

