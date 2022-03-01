Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Envirotech hoping to make Oscoela a “host city”

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Envirotech Vehicles is wanting to make Osceola a host city.

A host city is an area that would be “electric vehicle-friendly”, with new charging stations placed throughout town.

The company announced Tuesday, Feb. 21 they would occupy the old Fruit of the Loom building, which has sat vacant for decades.

EVTV Vice President Susan Emry said the company wants to help contribute to the ongoing improvements that Osceola has been making.

“We’re going to have new restaurants, grocery stores, hospitals, and schools,” Emry said.

Emry added the facility is surrounded by resources needed to assemble vehicles including steel.

“U.S. Steel in the backyard,” she said. “Denso just down the street, all of these companies that help with vehicle manufacturing and having them so close is just great for us.”

Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson said she is hoping to implement a public transportation system in town.

“We hope to partner with EVTV to acquire some electric buses for the city so that we can help with public transportation,” Mayor Wilson said.

The mayor added the city has been preparing to welcome in new businesses and industries to town by improving their infrastructure.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecuting attorney clears officer in deadly shooting
A total of 24 physical debit cards in other people’s names were located among the stolen mail,...
Woman charged with identity fraud after stealing mail
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Name of woman found on side of road identified
Corrections sergeant assisting Arkansas police fatally shot
Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.
Trumann boy hospitalized after COVID complications

Latest News

Ellen Hundley is the co-owner of Native Brew Works.
Brewery hosts ping-pong tournament for local charities
Brewery hosts ping-pong tournament for local charities
Brewery hosts ping-pong tournament for local charities
The commission voted to approve the contract for the expense and payment of the study.
Consulting firm approved to do feasibility study for new sports complex
Harold Copenhaver said too many Jonesboro neighborhoods lack viable options to Suddenlink,...
Mayor seeks broadband partner for Jonesboro