Incident report details officers’ experiences in response to officer-involved shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New information was released into how Jonesboro officers responded to an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man.

An incident report obtained by Region 8 News contained narratives of officers who were on duty the night of Wednesday, Feb. 9 when officer Corey Obregon shot and killed 22-year-old Jayden Prunty.

The shooting happened at the 200-block of Spruce Street around 10:30 p.m. when officer Obregon encountered Prunty.

As Obregon approached Prunty, he could smell marijuana and ordered Prunty to stop, according to Jonesboro Police.

Reports showed that Prunty ran and Obregon chased him, eventually capturing Prunty.

While the two were struggling, Obregon believed that Prunty was reaching for a gun, and specifically warned Prunty to stop. Despite repeated warnings, Prunty fired a shot, hitting Obregon in the leg.

Immediately afterward, Obregon pulled out his firearm and shot Prunty, killing him.

One of the officers to arrive at the scene was officer Tyler Williams. Upon his arrival, Williams placed Prunty into handcuffs and began to assess him to provide medical care.

He rolled Prunty onto his back, and throughout his assessment, Williams noted Prunty’s breathing.

“The subject continued agonal breathing and officers that were performing medical were no longer able to locate a pulse on the subject,” Williams’ narrative stated in the incident report.

Another officer, Heath Loggains, assisted Williams by giving first aid to Prunty.

“I cut the male’s shirt to see if there were any other wounds and did not find any,” he said. “EMS arrived at the location and I advised them of where the wounds were and that I had not been able to locate a pulse.”

After giving Williams a medical bag for his assessment on Prunty, officer Adam Butler was advised to set up a crime scene perimeter and make a list of all personnel who enter the crime scene area.

“After this, I continued to help secure the scene until Special Agents from Arkansas State Police arrived on scene to conduct their investigation,” he said. “I then gave my statement to Special Agent Landrith about what actions I took and what I observed when I arrived on scene.”

Loggains advised Lieutenant Royce Smith that he was going to transport Obregon to the St. Bernards Medical Center on 225 East Jackson for his gunshot wound.

“Once at 225 East Jackson, I took control of Officer Obregon’s duty weapon and issued police gear as he was receiving treatment,” he said.

Officer David Stout requested for Dispatch to send two officers to guard the entrances to the Emergency Room as a precaution for the safety of the staff.

Once the crime scene was cleared, all evidence was turned over to Arkansas State Police, according to the incident report.

On Monday, Feb. 28, Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman cleared Obregon, claiming that his use of force was “justified”. Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott confirmed to Region 8 News that Obregon would return to duty on Tuesday, Mar. 1.

