Job fair gives people chance to get into the medical field

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernard’s Medical Center hosted a job fair on Monday as the organization has seen rapid growth over the past few years.

Media Relations Manager for St. Bernard’s, Mitchell Nail, said this is the largest recruiting type event they have ever held, and it gave a lot of options for those seeking a career in the medical field.

“We have departments from all across the medical center that are participating in this,” he said. “I think that shows the amount of opportunity and growth that can be done at our hospital.”

St. Bernard’s was looking to fill different positions including nurses and therapists, and positions for their Nutrition, and Environmental Services departments.

Nail said that healthcare has seen a boom when it comes to opportunity.

“One thing I think we need to take note of is that health care is projected by the US Bureau of Labor Statics to be the largest growing employment sector over the next 10 years,” he said. “We want to make sure we are never in a gap of employment.”

One job hunter, Renee Cox, said that the event was extremely helpful.

Cox has been retired for a couple of years and wanted to find a way to get back into the workforce.

“It’s very helpful because there a lot of people out there looking for jobs and don’t know this is here,” said Cox. “I am a retiree, and this kind of fair lets me take the baby steps to getting back into the swing of things.”

Nail was very pleased with the turnout and thought the event will really help boost their employment numbers around the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.