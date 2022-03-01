JPD Chief Rick Elliott speaks about officer involved shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday, Feb. 9, was a routine stop that turned deadly, according to police.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said what happened in the body camera video played out by the book.

Elliott said the department enforces community policing which is why JPD Officer Corey Obregon approached 22-year-old Jayden Prunty near Spruce and Warren Streets. It was Obregon’s patrol area.

Elliott said the department increased the number of officers in areas across the city because of recent calls.

“These officers, the areas they work in, a lot of these areas we have a lot of call volume in. When you have a high call volume in an area, you have more officer presence,” he said.

Also, with a large number of shootings recently, they have put more officers on the street.

Through The Freedom of Information Act, Region 8 News received incident reports from each officer on the scene of the shooting. A dozen officers gave their perspective of that night, most saying the encounter started with a fight and ended in a shots fired call.

JPD Officer Adam Butler wrote this:

Quote from Officer Adam Butler incident report (KAIT)

The redacted body camera footage provided by Jonesboro Police showed where Obregon realizes Prunty had a gun. Obregon can be heard telling Prunty that it will not end well if he pulls it out.

Mr. Prunty acknowledged that. He said, “I know,” said Elliott.

Elliott said this situation was unfortunate because Prunty knew what would happen when he pulled the trigger.

“What is concerning, is that he knew. He made that choice. It’s an unfortunate choice, the consequences are now a family suffers,” he said.

Elliott said their officers encounter the public over 100,000 times a year.

They never know how each encounter will go, but they are trained to always assume everyone has a gun.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.