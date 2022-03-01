Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

JPD Chief Rick Elliott speaks about officer involved shooting

By Imani Williams
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday, Feb. 9, was a routine stop that turned deadly, according to police.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said what happened in the body camera video played out by the book.

Elliott said the department enforces community policing which is why JPD Officer Corey Obregon approached 22-year-old Jayden Prunty near Spruce and Warren Streets. It was Obregon’s patrol area.

Elliott said the department increased the number of officers in areas across the city because of recent calls.

“These officers, the areas they work in, a lot of these areas we have a lot of call volume in. When you have a high call volume in an area, you have more officer presence,” he said.

Also, with a large number of shootings recently, they have put more officers on the street.

Through The Freedom of Information Act, Region 8 News received incident reports from each officer on the scene of the shooting. A dozen officers gave their perspective of that night, most saying the encounter started with a fight and ended in a shots fired call.

JPD Officer Adam Butler wrote this:

Quote from Officer Adam Butler incident report
Quote from Officer Adam Butler incident report(KAIT)

The redacted body camera footage provided by Jonesboro Police showed where Obregon realizes Prunty had a gun. Obregon can be heard telling Prunty that it will not end well if he pulls it out.

Mr. Prunty acknowledged that. He said, “I know,” said Elliott.

Elliott said this situation was unfortunate because Prunty knew what would happen when he pulled the trigger.

“What is concerning, is that he knew. He made that choice. It’s an unfortunate choice, the consequences are now a family suffers,” he said.

Elliott said their officers encounter the public over 100,000 times a year.

They never know how each encounter will go, but they are trained to always assume everyone has a gun.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecuting attorney clears officer in deadly shooting
A total of 24 physical debit cards in other people’s names were located among the stolen mail,...
Woman charged with identity fraud after stealing mail
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Name of woman found on side of road identified
Corrections sergeant assisting Arkansas police fatally shot
Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.
Trumann boy hospitalized after COVID complications

Latest News

A 6-vehicle crash Tuesday morning shut down Interstate 55.
I-55 reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Freshman Brianna Palmer says her year so far has been tough with COVID, but says her chemistry...
Class Act: Teacher builds ‘chemistry’ to connect with students
Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler’s campaign said she has no plans to delete a tweet in which she...
Rep. Hartzler’s transgender athlete tweet prompts suspension
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Arkansas governor seeks review for any state Russia ties
A Region 8 school was placed on hard lockdown Tuesday morning.
Arrest leads to school lockdown