Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

KAIT Athletes of the Month (February 2022)

Fans can nominate and vote for the KAIT Athletes of the Month. It showcases boys and girls...
Fans can nominate and vote for the KAIT Athletes of the Month. It showcases boys and girls athletes in high school sports(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month for February. You nominated 33 different athletes on kait8.com, you cast 3,374 votes on our website.

Boys Athlete of the Month: Blythe Stapleton (Calico Rock basketball, baseball, bowling)

The February Boys Athlete of the Month is Blythe Stapleton of Calico Rock. Stapleton suits up in baseball and bowling. He’s a starting guard for Pirate basketball, they’ve clinched a spot in the 1A State Tournament.

Girls Athlete of the Month: Makenna Lunsford (Corning basketball)

The February Girls Athlete of the Month is Makenna Lunsford of Corning. She shines at guard for the Lady Bobcats. Lunsford was key to Corning winning a share of the 3A-3 regular-season championship along with reaching regionals.

You can nominate and vote for the March Athletes of the Month. Head to https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/

The ballot closes on March 31st

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecuting attorney clears officer in deadly shooting
A total of 24 physical debit cards in other people’s names were located among the stolen mail,...
Woman charged with identity fraud after stealing mail
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Name of woman found on side of road identified
Corrections sergeant assisting Arkansas police fatally shot
Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.
Trumann boy hospitalized after COVID complications