KAIT Athletes of the Month (February 2022)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month for February. You nominated 33 different athletes on kait8.com, you cast 3,374 votes on our website.

Boys Athlete of the Month: Blythe Stapleton (Calico Rock basketball, baseball, bowling)

The February Boys Athlete of the Month is Blythe Stapleton of Calico Rock. Stapleton suits up in baseball and bowling. He’s a starting guard for Pirate basketball, they’ve clinched a spot in the 1A State Tournament.

Girls Athlete of the Month: Makenna Lunsford (Corning basketball)

The February Girls Athlete of the Month is Makenna Lunsford of Corning. She shines at guard for the Lady Bobcats. Lunsford was key to Corning winning a share of the 3A-3 regular-season championship along with reaching regionals.

The ballot closes on March 31st

