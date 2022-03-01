Energy Alert
March 1: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A lot of sunshine over the next several days.

Clouds increase Friday into the weekend as rain chances rise. Highs stay in the 60s for most of the week.

70s become more likely as we approach the weekend. Morning temperatures eventually go above freezing.

Enjoy the week! More active weather is likely on the way deeper into March.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

We’ll have a preview of President Biden’s State of the Union address.

Arkansas couple barely escapes Ukraine with a newborn.

40-mile Russian convoy threatens Kyiv; shelling intensifies.

Incident report details officers’ experiences in response to officer-involved shooting.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

