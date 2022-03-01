Mayor seeks broadband partner for Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Jonesboro may have more options when it comes to high-speed internet.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced Friday, Feb. 25, that he is asking interested parties to officially submit qualifications and visions to join the City in an Internet Service Provider partnership that can provide high-speed broadband for every household and business in Jonesboro.

“One of my primary goals when taking the reins as mayor has been to make high-speed fiber accessible to every home in Jonesboro,” he said. “Today, we are taking a big step toward providing good options for TV streaming and internet service a reality.”

Copenhaver said the bid process will provide an accurate forecast of costs and viable providers, adding that public-private partnerships are critical because of the expense.

“We know this will be an expensive investment,” he said. “Having conversations with the governor’s office and the State Broadband Committee, we know community partners are key to success.”

Copenhaver said too many Jonesboro neighborhoods lack viable options to Suddenlink, a subsidiary of Altice USA, whose service is a common and leading complaint to the mayor’s office.

“We have worked in good faith with Suddenlink since I came into office last year to try to improve their service in Jonesboro, and too many of their residential customers are not receiving fair access to thrive in 2022,” Copenhaver said. “It’s about quality of place, but internet service is a fundamental necessity in this day and time.

Telecom companies are currently burying broadband lines along some streets in the city, which will lead to upgrades for residential customers.

Copenhaver likes that progress, but he wants it in all neighborhoods, and he wants a competitive market to maintain affordable prices for these services.

“Having options for service is key to a better product,” Copenhaver said. “But education demands are becoming more data-dependent every day, and better broadband can solve the number one impediment to health-care in Northeast Arkansas, which every hospital tells us is access.”

