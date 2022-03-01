Energy Alert
Missouri House votes to ban hair discrimination in schools

Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Black Missouri school children no longer could be discriminated against for wearing natural hair under a bill advanced Monday in the state Legislature.

The measure is aimed at helping kids who wear protective hairstyles such as afros, braids and twists to school. House members gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote.

The bill was partly motivated by a New Jersey referee who told a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks in 2018.

A referee forced Andrew Johnson to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a wrestling match. A video of Johnson getting his hair cut spurred outcry, with social media users calling the incident “racist,” ″cruel” and “humiliating.”

Bill sponsor Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, said Missouri students have also been discriminated against for their natural hair.

Another bill advanced Monday would require high schoolers to apply for federal college aid in order to graduate. The bill includes several exemptions, including if students simply decide not to fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jonathan Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit, said the intent is to create an expectation that high schoolers with college plans fill out the form so they don’t miss out on financial aid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

