Morant’s 52 sets franchise record as Grizzlies beat Spurs 118-105

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The toughest thing about the Memphis Grizzlies current run through the NBA, coming in 22 games over .500 against the Spurs Monday night at FedExForum, is it gets easy to take all this winning for granted.

They’ve got to guard against that facing a Spurs squad that does not want to get swept this season.

The Griz have won the two previous matchups against against San Antonio, but they’ve all come with some drama.

But the only drama Monday, how many points would Memphis NBA All Star Ja Morant get.

And Ja gets right down to it from the jump.

Morant makes a living getting to the basket, but his 3-point game getting stronger as well -- 4 for 4 from downtown in this game, and he makes them all look easy.

But the paint is where Ja lives.

At just 6 feet 3 inches tall, Morant is the leading paint producer in the association, regardless of size or position.

You can put anybody in his way and he’ll find his way to the rack.

Now just because he’s a great scorer, it doesn’t mean he won’t feed his teammates.

The Jaggles come out several times on assists. But scoring is what the fans like to see, and opposing defenses hate it especially when you surround him, and he still finds a way to put the ball in the basket.

Morant 29 points in the first half alone, and collects a body along the way.

Morant puts Jacob Poetl on a poster on a straight line drive to the rack, dunking on the 7′1″ Center’s head. That’s one jam for the ages as Twitter blows up.

But he’s not done. At the end of the first half .4 left.

Baseball pass from Stephen Adams from the far baseline and Ja does the rest. Catch and shoot in the same motion from the other baseline behind the basket. Swish to beat the buzzer!

How bout a 50 piece for Morant. Franchise record 52 points to be exact.

Grizzlies beat the Spurs final score,118-105.

After the game, Ja deflects any self adulation.

“Man, that’s what it’s all about, man.” says Morant. “Those my Dawgs. We battle each and every night since day one. We all got each other’s back. We all happy for each other’s success. That goes to show it right there. They all root me on and cheer for me. I got close and they told me to go get 50. And you could tell at the end they were looking for me.”

The Grizzlies are now 43 and 20, just one game out of 2nd place in the NBA West.

Next game at the Boston Celtics Thursday night.

