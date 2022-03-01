I-55 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Interstate 55 heading into Memphis was shut down Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 10:30 a.m., about 1.5 miles southeast of West Memphis.

The six-vehicle crash shut down all southbound lanes of traffic, according to the IDriveArkansas website.

Police rerouted traffic onto Interstate 40.

No word on injuries.

ARDOT said the crash was cleared and the interstate reopened just before noon.

