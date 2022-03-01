Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

I-55 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

A 6-vehicle crash Tuesday morning shut down Interstate 55.
A 6-vehicle crash Tuesday morning shut down Interstate 55.(IDriveArkansas.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Interstate 55 heading into Memphis was shut down Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 10:30 a.m., about 1.5 miles southeast of West Memphis.

A 6-vehicle crash Tuesday morning shut down I-55.
A 6-vehicle crash Tuesday morning shut down I-55.(IDriveArkansas.com)

The six-vehicle crash shut down all southbound lanes of traffic, according to the IDriveArkansas website.

Police rerouted traffic onto Interstate 40.

No word on injuries.

ARDOT said the crash was cleared and the interstate reopened just before noon.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecuting attorney clears officer in deadly shooting
A total of 24 physical debit cards in other people’s names were located among the stolen mail,...
Woman charged with identity fraud after stealing mail
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Name of woman found on side of road identified
Corrections sergeant assisting Arkansas police fatally shot
Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.
Trumann boy hospitalized after COVID complications

Latest News

A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down a stretch of Highway 67 Thursday morning and left...
Traffic at a ‘standstill’ after semi crashes into sand truck
State and local road crews worked throughout the night to clear streets and highways, but some...
Region 8 Road Report: Police urge drivers to ‘stay home’
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported five crashes Wednesday afternoon between...
Multiple crashes reported on Interstate 555
“One winter storm support truck team consists of five Guardsmen and two Humvees, plus...
National Guard patrolling Arkansas highways to assist motorists