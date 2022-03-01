Energy Alert
Name of woman found on side of road identified

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The name of the woman who was found on the side of a Craighead County road has been identified.

We learned Monday that Jennifer Emery, 44, of Jonesboro, was found the morning of Friday, Feb. 26 on the side of Highway 49B in Brookland.

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland added that Emery’s body was found about 100 yards from her vehicle.

No details at this time how Emery might have died.

Rolland said Saturday that her body had been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Region 8 News will update this story as details become available.

