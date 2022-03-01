Paragould woman looks for owner of class ring

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman is asking for your help.

Tracy Goss bought a Jonesboro High School class ring from a yard sale ten years ago.

She said it had the same initials as her son’s, so that is why she bought it

Fast forward to now, she wants to find the rightful owner.

She said she now realizes how important a class ring is to someone.

“This is something special because I did not graduate. This is special for somebody back in 1971 and it meant a lot to there no more,” said Goss.

The ring is from the Jonesboro High School of 1971.

It has the initials G – R on the side.

She said she wants to give it back to who it belongs to or to their family.

Email: imani.williams@kait8.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.