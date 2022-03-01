Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Paragould woman looks for owner of class ring

By Imani Williams
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman is asking for your help.

Tracy Goss bought a Jonesboro High School class ring from a yard sale ten years ago.

She said it had the same initials as her son’s, so that is why she bought it

Fast forward to now, she wants to find the rightful owner.

She said she now realizes how important a class ring is to someone.

“This is something special because I did not graduate. This is special for somebody back in 1971 and it meant a lot to there no more,” said Goss.

The ring is from the Jonesboro High School of 1971.

It has the initials G – R on the side.

She said she wants to give it back to who it belongs to or to their family.

Email: imani.williams@kait8.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecuting attorney clears officer in deadly shooting
A total of 24 physical debit cards in other people’s names were located among the stolen mail,...
Woman charged with identity fraud after stealing mail
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Name of woman found on side of road identified
Corrections sergeant assisting Arkansas police fatally shot
Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.
Trumann boy hospitalized after COVID complications

Latest News

Freshman Brianna Palmer says her year so far has been tough with COVID, but says her chemistry...
Class Act: Teacher builds ‘chemistry’ to connect with students
Ellen Hundley is the co-owner of Native Brew Works.
Brewery hosts ping-pong tournament for local charities
Brewery hosts ping-pong tournament for local charities
Brewery hosts ping-pong tournament for local charities
Black History Month Special Part One.
Still I Rise: Celebrating Black Perseverance in Arkansas