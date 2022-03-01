Energy Alert
Police identify man found dead in ditch

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have identified a man found dead in a Mississippi County ditch.

First responders with the Manila Police Department and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office were called Monday afternoon to Ditch Number 17 where they recovered the body.

On Tuesday, Chief Chris Hill identified the victim as 58-year-old Danny McCallie of Manila.

McCallie’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

Hill said he does not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

