Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Rep. Hartzler’s transgender athlete tweet prompts suspension

Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler’s campaign said she has no plans to delete a tweet in which she...
Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler’s campaign said she has no plans to delete a tweet in which she wrote, “Women’s sports are for women, not men pretending to be women,” even after Twitter said she won’t be able to tweet, retweet, follow or like posts until she does.(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler’s campaign said she has no plans to delete a tweet in which she wrote, “Women’s sports are for women, not men pretending to be women,” even after Twitter said she won’t be able to tweet, retweet, follow or like posts until she does.

Twitter on Monday suspended Hartzler’s personal account, saying the tweet in mid-February violated its rules against hateful conduct. The tweet included Hartzler’s TV ad targeting transgender people in sports and particularly University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas.

A statement from Hartzler’s campaign called the suspension “shameful, utterly ridiculous, and a horrible abuse of censorship by big tech giants to stifle free speech.” The campaign said Hartzler will not delete the tweet.

Hartzler is a congresswoman representing Missouri’s 4th District. She is among several Republicans vying for the 2022 Senate seat. Incumbent Republican Roy Blunt announced last year he would not seek a third term.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecuting attorney clears officer in deadly shooting
A total of 24 physical debit cards in other people’s names were located among the stolen mail,...
Woman charged with identity fraud after stealing mail
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Name of woman found on side of road identified
Corrections sergeant assisting Arkansas police fatally shot
Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.
Trumann boy hospitalized after COVID complications

Latest News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Arkansas governor seeks review for any state Russia ties
Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri House votes to ban hair discrimination in schools
Live COVID-19 coverage
Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing
A senate bill incentivizing new and current law enforcement officers sits in the joint budget...
Senate bill could incentivize law enforcement officers