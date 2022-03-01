Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Senate bill could incentivize law enforcement officers

By Monae Stevens
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A senate bill could incentivize new and current law enforcement officers.

SB 103 would set aside $100 million in stipends for full-time sheriff’s deputies, police officers, state troopers, and jail administration.

The Senate bill also included reserve or volunteer officers who do not receive a salary for their work.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook believes it can help hire and retain deputies and officers.

“It’s hard for the sheriff’s office and local police departments to compete with higher paying civilian corporations,” Sheriff Cook said, “We can’t compete with them.”

Sheriff Cook added he has been looking to have a full staff of deputies, adding the sheriff’s office is just “one short.”

The bill still sits in the Joint Budget Committee for approval.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecuting attorney clears officer in deadly shooting
A total of 24 physical debit cards in other people’s names were located among the stolen mail,...
Woman charged with identity fraud after stealing mail
Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a body alongside a Craighead...
Name of woman found on side of road identified
Corrections sergeant assisting Arkansas police fatally shot
Mackie McWayne in the hospital after complications from COVID-19 lead him to contract MIS-C.
Trumann boy hospitalized after COVID complications

Latest News

A 6-vehicle crash Tuesday morning shut down Interstate 55.
I-55 reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Freshman Brianna Palmer says her year so far has been tough with COVID, but says her chemistry...
Class Act: Teacher builds ‘chemistry’ to connect with students
Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler’s campaign said she has no plans to delete a tweet in which she...
Rep. Hartzler’s transgender athlete tweet prompts suspension
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Arkansas governor seeks review for any state Russia ties
A Region 8 school was placed on hard lockdown Tuesday morning.
Arrest leads to school lockdown