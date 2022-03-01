Senate bill could incentivize law enforcement officers

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A senate bill could incentivize new and current law enforcement officers.

SB 103 would set aside $100 million in stipends for full-time sheriff’s deputies, police officers, state troopers, and jail administration.

The Senate bill also included reserve or volunteer officers who do not receive a salary for their work.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook believes it can help hire and retain deputies and officers.

“It’s hard for the sheriff’s office and local police departments to compete with higher paying civilian corporations,” Sheriff Cook said, “We can’t compete with them.”

Sheriff Cook added he has been looking to have a full staff of deputies, adding the sheriff’s office is just “one short.”

The bill still sits in the Joint Budget Committee for approval.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.