Sheriff’s office: Dad, mom arrested after baby tests positive for meth

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man who investigators say left a Jonesboro hospital after learning his 11-month-old baby tested positive for meth is now in custody.

According to court documents, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest 26-year-old David Walker for first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person, and exposing a child to a chemical substance or methamphetamine.

The charges stem from a Jan. 14 incident at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital when Walker and his wife, 27-year-old Brittany Walker, took the baby to the emergency room believing he had COVID-19.

Hospital staff told Detective Don Crittenden the baby was acting erratically and seemed agitated.

“The father (David Walker) was present until the hospital staff started to draw blood for testing,” the affidavit stated. “He then went outside the hospital.”

When the bloodwork returned positive for meth, hospital staff reportedly told Brittany Walker they would have to contact the Department of Human Services.

She then asked the staff to watch the baby while she went outside to inform her husband, the document said. When she returned 20 minutes later, Crittenden said, “DHS staff tested the mother while on scene and she tested positive for methamphetamine.”

DHS then took the child into its custody.

Crittenden and Sgt. Jimmy Huffstetler arrested Brittany Walker at the hospital. When they searched the parking lot for David Walker, he had already left the scene.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, law enforcement arrested David Walker. He’s being held in the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.

Brittany Walker remains in the GCDC on a $25,000 bond on the same charges as her husband, as well as a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear.

Paragould police arrested a woman Friday after they say her baby tested positive for methamphetamine. (Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.