Woman charged with identity fraud after stealing mail

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman has been charged with identity fraud after using several victims’ credit cards that she had stolen.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, a victim noticed earlier in February that his credit card was used fraudulently at multiple locations across the city. He learned that a new copy of his card had been mailed to him and that he never received it.

During the investigation, it was learned that a red Chrysler Town and Country van was spotted multiple times by the victim’s neighbors parked in the street near the victim’s residence.

“The individuals who spotted the van stated that they suspected the van was stealing mail,” the JPD’s Facebook post stated.

The vehicle was eventually located in Brookland at the confirmed residence of Valerie Spence.

There, detectives executed a search warrant and located numerous items purchased with the victim’s card, along with mail belonging to 247 different victims, several of which lived in the area where the van was spotted at.

Detectives searching through seized mail found at Spence's residence. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)

The seized mail contained credit card offers, bank statements, birth certificates, W-2s, and other documents containing sensitive information, along with notebooks and handwritten notes with detailed profiles of victim information including bank account numbers, social security numbers, and copies of their credit/debit cards taped to the page.

In the search, detectives also found notes with to-do lists with tasks on them to make fake driver’s licenses, print checks, and call victims and pretend to be with their bank.

According to JPD, a total of 24 physical debit cards in other people’s names were located among the stolen mail, along with a used meth pipe and a pill bottle with meth residue.

Spence was placed in custody and admitted to being the woman on video using the initial victim’s card, but claimed she “found” all the other mentioned evidence and mail.

On Monday, Feb. 28, Craighead County District Judge David Boling charged Spence with one count of Financial Identity Fraud, one felony count of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, 20 felony counts of Theft of Property, one felony count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 228 counts of Misdemeanor Theft $1000 or less. She was also given a bond of $50,000 cash surety.

JPD added that if you are missing mail or are one of the victims in this case, you will be contacted by a detective.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.