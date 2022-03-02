Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Air Choice One provides services from Jonesboro to Nashville

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Air Choice One began offering service from Jonesboro to the Nashville International Airport on Tuesday.

A typical drive to Nashville from Jonesboro takes about 4 hours, but with the new service offered by Air Choice One, the trip only takes a little over an hour.

After arriving at the Nashville International Airport, passengers exit the plane at Atlantic Aviation, one of the Fixed Based Operations at the Nashville Airport.

For those connecting to another flight from Nashville, Atlantic Aviation shuttles them directly to the airport.

A roundtrip ticket from Jonesboro to Nashville costs a little less than $100, and tickets can be purchased on Air Choice One’s website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash reported in Monette.
Highway 18 reopens after deadly crash
A Region 8 school was placed on hard lockdown Tuesday morning.
Arrest leads to school lockdown
Police have identified a man’s body found in a Mississippi County ditch.
Police identify man found dead in ditch
A 6-vehicle crash Tuesday morning shut down Interstate 55.
I-55 reopens after multi-vehicle crash
A Paragould man who investigators say drove away from a Jonesboro hospital after learning his...
Sheriff’s office: Dad, mom arrested after baby tests positive for meth

Latest News

Baseball and football headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Baseball beats MVSU in home opener, remainder of 2022 football schedule revealed
Lady Rams advance to state quarterfinals
2022 5A State Tournament: GCT boys fall to Pine Bluff, Paragould girls beat Lake Hamilton
Seminoles won regional title Tuesday
Osceola beats Rivercrest to win 3A 2 title, Regional Finals scoreboard
Piggott mission group helping Ukrainians
Piggott mission group helps Ukrainians