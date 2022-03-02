Air Choice One provides services from Jonesboro to Nashville

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Air Choice One began offering service from Jonesboro to the Nashville International Airport on Tuesday.

A typical drive to Nashville from Jonesboro takes about 4 hours, but with the new service offered by Air Choice One, the trip only takes a little over an hour.

After arriving at the Nashville International Airport, passengers exit the plane at Atlantic Aviation, one of the Fixed Based Operations at the Nashville Airport.

For those connecting to another flight from Nashville, Atlantic Aviation shuttles them directly to the airport.

A roundtrip ticket from Jonesboro to Nashville costs a little less than $100, and tickets can be purchased on Air Choice One’s website.

