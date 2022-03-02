Area sheriff asks people to be careful on phone scams

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - An area sheriff is asking people in his county to be vigilant when it comes to someone asking for personal information, especially over the phone.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said on social media Wednesday that a telephone scam recently claimed a victim in the county.

Miller said people should not give personal or banking information to anyone that they do not know personally or to a known accredited agency.

The work of protecting yourself, especially when it comes to personal information, comes down to an old saying, Miller said.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” Miller said on social media.

People can call the sheriff’s office at 870-598-2270 to report any suspicious phone calls.

