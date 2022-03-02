Arkansas Court of Appeals overturns court cost case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to collect an $86 court fee from defendants in Craighead County amounted to an “illegal exaction” and was against state law, the Arkansas Court of Appeals said Wednesday.

The court said in an eight-page ruling that the fee was illegal under Article 16, Section 13 of the Arkansas Constitution.

“The illegal fees, including the $86 sheriff’s fee and the $100 fee for lower-court costs, were illegal exactions that any citizen of the county, on behalf of himself or all others interested, may institute to protect the citizens of Craighead County from illegal exactions. We reverse the circuit court’s holding that this suit was an unallowable collateral attack on a criminal conviction,” Judge Stephanie Potter Barrett said in the opinion.

The case centered around Christopher Miles, who filed a 2012 case in Craighead County Circuit Court on the issue. According to court records, Miles was stopped by Craighead County deputies in October 2010 on a traffic offense and charged with a pair of drug charges, driving while license canceled-suspended or revoked and running a stop sign.

He was given 36 months probation and ordered to pay $731 in fines and costs after entering a plea agreement, the court records noted.

The circuit court filed an order in July 2016 to stop collecting the fees and entered an order in February 2017, saying that fees paid before the filing of the complaint were “voluntary” and that a refund was not available, judges said in the opinion.

However, Judge Potter Barrett disagreed.

“Fees paid following the filing of the complaint in this case were presumed to be ‘involuntary’, and persons who paid them might potentially be due a refund. Whether individuals’ refunds were available depending on the circumstances surrounding the payment as well as whether the individual wished to seek a refund. Notice was ordered to be issued informing potential claimants of the nature of the proceeding and that they might be entitled to a refund of the fee paid,” Potter Barrett said.

An order to distribute the money was issued in Craighead County Circuit Court in May 2018, while a final order was issued in May 2020.

However, In the May 2020 order, a circuit court ruling noted that refunds would not be given due to a “lack of voluntariness in payment of the subject fees” and that the only way to challenge a district court case was to appeal it through the circuit court.

Miles then filed an appeal with the Arkansas Court of Appeals.

In the dissent, Judge Waymond Brown said while the sheriff’s office and Craighead County played no role in levying the fees, there were safeguards in place before Miles accepted the plea agreement in front of the judge.

“Appellant negotiated a plea of guilty in his criminal case, and in exchange, criminal charges were nolle prossed, he received a three-year suspended sentence, and was ordered to pay certain fines and costs. There are safeguards in place that would have required appellant to represent to the court at that time of the agreement that he voluntarily entered into the agreement and that the agreement was not a result of coercion,” Brown said. “This would have also been the case for others similarly situated. Given these facts as presented in this case, I hold that the circuit court did not err when it found that appellant failed to prove that the payments by him and others similarly situated were not made voluntarily.”

Miles’ attorney, Mark Rees of Jonesboro, said Wednesday that he was glad for the opinion, which he called a “victory for common folks.”

Rees said he believes the ruling also showed that “you cannot place a tax on the least among us.”

The case is likely to be reviewed by the Arkansas Supreme Court and would only impact cases in Craighead County.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.