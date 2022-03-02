Arkansas lawmakers look to ease backlogged court cases

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Relief may be coming for the crowded criminal court dockets in the state of Arkansas.

The legislature introduced multiple bills this week that would add 90 judicial positions. The bills, sponsored by Sen. Clarke Tucker of Little Rock, provide money through the 2023 fiscal year to hire up to 45 deputy public defenders and 45 deputy prosecutors. This is an attempt to aid courtrooms across the state currently facing insurmountable backlogs of court cases due to COVID-19.

“COVID has created a problem and that’s a backlog,” explained David Etheredge, prosecuting attorney with the 14th Judicial District of Arkansas. “As it lingered on there became an idea that we have to address this.”

That backlog in north Arkansas, like many other districts, has become so big even retired judges have returned to the stand. Retired Judge Gordon Webb is taking on 20 jury trials for circuit judge John Putman.

”If we don’t start continuing to hear jury cases then our backlog is going to rise,” said Boone County Circuit Clerk Judy Kay Harris.

”So the prosecutors came together and said, ‘okay if we have some additional prosecutors and judges provided to us to try additional cases, this is good for the community,” Etheredge explained. “We just don’t have the necessary assets needed to get through the backlog, that’s where the extra help comes in handy. What that means for the public since in Arkansas criminal cases take precedence, bad guys go where they belong quicker, and court dates for civil cases don’t continue to get pushed back.”

Multiple districts have applied for assistance including the 14th and the 19th in Carroll County.

”If we can get some extra help, we’re hurting the most in Juvenile court and district court, it would really be a big help,” said Carroll County Prosecutor Tony Rogers. “We are in a lot better shape than most but still see the effects of the pandemic.”

Prosecutors anticipate the bills will be fast-tracked with a decision coming as early as the end of the week.

