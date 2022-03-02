Energy Alert
Arkansas State Senate approves law enforcement stipend

A bill that would provide stipends for law enforcement officers in the Natural State sailed through the state Senate Wednesday.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill that would provide stipends for law enforcement officers in the Natural State sailed through the State Senate Wednesday.

The Arkansas State Senate voted 33-0 to approve SB103, sponsored by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd (R-El Dorado) and Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey Jr. (R-Texarkana).

The bill would set aside $50 million in funding to provide the stipends to officers eligible under the program. Under the bill, the stipend would be given to state troopers, deputies, police officers, and others.

The bill had originally set aside $100 million for the program but was amended in committee earlier this week.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said this week that the stipend would help his department and others in the state to recruit and keep officers.

“It’s hard for the sheriff’s office and local police departments to compete with higher-paying civilian corporations,” Sheriff Cook said. “We can’t compete with them.”

The bill now heads to the State House.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

