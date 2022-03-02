Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ash Wednesday celebrated

President Joe Biden responded to shouted questions Wednesday at the White House. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season.

For those who celebrate, it’s a time for fasting, repenting and reflecting on mortality in the weeks leading to Easter Sunday.

After service or mass, church attendees are invited to receive ashes on their forehead, often in the shape of a cross pattern.

The ashes used are made from Palm Sunday palms, which are burned and blessed.

Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash reported in Monette.
ASP identifies victims in fatal crash
Vigil for Emery
Vigil held for woman found dead in Brookland
Parkin Assistant Fire Chief Sean Patterson was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to...
Assistant fire chief arrested on suspicion of arson
Police have identified a man’s body found in a Mississippi County ditch.
Police identify man found dead in ditch
Police arrested a Paragould man on suspicion of raping one child and sexually assaulting another.
Man accused of raping, sexually assaulting two children

Latest News

Jonesboro police are at the scene of a one-vehicle crash at Apt Drive and Harrisburg Road.
Person injured in crash at Apt Drive and Harrisburg Road
Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.
19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool
COVID grief linked to suicide
Grief center shows increase in patients
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Wil French & Daedrick Cail faring well early
NEA natives faring well early for Arkansas State baseball