Blytheville Police reveals real time crime center

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -The Blytheville Police Department revealed their new real-time crime center.

The crime center feeds live streams into the police department as dispatch monitors activity throughout the city as it happens.

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said the crime center helps with vehicle crashes and criminal investigations.

“That alone has helped us put a story together of what happened,” Chief Thompson said. “The camera may not have caught the actual crime itself, but it didn’t have to. It provided us with vital information to us on the movements and the whereabouts of the suspect.”

Chief Thompson added the crime center can serve as a supplement to eyewitness testimony if no one comes forward with information.

The crime center is “ever-evolving,” so Chief Thompson, Assistant Police Ricky Jefferson, and their IT department will gradually continue making additions to the center.

The chief mentioned the system is similar to Memphis and Jonesboro’s, saying it’s at a “smaller scale” for the city of Blytheville.

