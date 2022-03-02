Highway 18 reopens after deadly crash
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded Tuesday evening to a deadly crash on Highway 18 in Monette.
Mayor Bob Blankenship told Region 8 News that five people had died.
Blankenship said the crash involved two vehicles; one hit another head-on.
We’re told the crash happened near Jordans Kwik Stop.
Arkansas State Police and the Craighead County Coroner responded to the scene.
IDriveArkansas.com showed traffic stopped n both directions on Highway 18.
