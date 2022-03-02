Highway 18 reopens after deadly crash

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded Tuesday evening to a deadly crash on Highway 18 in Monette.

Mayor Bob Blankenship told Region 8 News that five people had died.

Blankenship said the crash involved two vehicles; one hit another head-on.

We’re told the crash happened near Jordans Kwik Stop.

Arkansas State Police and the Craighead County Coroner responded to the scene.

IDriveArkansas.com showed traffic stopped n both directions on Highway 18.

Crash reported near Monette. (idrivearkansas.com)

As we gather more details will bring you updates.

