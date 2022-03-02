Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Highway 18 reopens after deadly crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded Tuesday evening to a deadly crash on Highway 18 in Monette.

Mayor Bob Blankenship told Region 8 News that five people had died.

Blankenship said the crash involved two vehicles; one hit another head-on.

We’re told the crash happened near Jordans Kwik Stop.

Arkansas State Police and the Craighead County Coroner responded to the scene.

IDriveArkansas.com showed traffic stopped n both directions on Highway 18.

Crash reported near Monette.
Crash reported near Monette.(idrivearkansas.com)

As we gather more details will bring you updates.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Region 8 school was placed on hard lockdown Tuesday morning.
Arrest leads to school lockdown
Police have identified a man’s body found in a Mississippi County ditch.
Police identify man found dead in ditch
A 6-vehicle crash Tuesday morning shut down Interstate 55.
I-55 reopens after multi-vehicle crash
A Paragould man who investigators say drove away from a Jonesboro hospital after learning his...
Sheriff’s office: Dad, mom arrested after baby tests positive for meth

Latest News

Baseball and football headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Baseball beats MVSU in home opener, remainder of 2022 football schedule revealed
Lady Rams advance to state quarterfinals
2022 5A State Tournament: GCT boys fall to Pine Bluff, Paragould girls beat Lake Hamilton
Seminoles won regional title Tuesday
Osceola beats Rivercrest to win 3A 2 title, Regional Finals scoreboard
Piggott mission group helping Ukrainians
Piggott mission group helps Ukrainians
Air Choice One announced it will begin offering flights from Jonesboro to Destin, Fla.
Air Choice One provides services from Jonesboro to Nashville