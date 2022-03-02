“He can be anywhere” Family of missing Blytheville man speaks out

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The family of 55-year-old Melvin Sharkey is searching for answers on his whereabouts.

Sharkey was reported last seen in Kennett in January.

Authorities found his truck in Luxora and searched a lake to find him, but was unsuccessful.

As of Tuesday, March 1, no one has come forward to authorities with additional information.

“Nobody is saying anything,” said Ruthie Johnson, Sharkey’s sister.

Johnson added she last saw her brother on Christmas Day, saying he visited everyone and was “supposed to be coming back the next day.”

Johnson believes not enough is being done to find her brother, so she said her family has attempted to take matters into their own hands by doing their own searches.

“We walked the levees down in Luxora, walked the streets in Kennett – Third Street with all the abandoned houses – looking for him,” she said.

Region 8 News contacted the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, which has been assisting Kennett Police in the search for Sharkey.

Captain Preston Williams said in a statement they have been asking people on social media and through news outlets to come forward with information to assist in the investigation.

Sharkey’s family is hoping to bring him home.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department, Luxora Police Department, or Kennett Police Department.

